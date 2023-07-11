The Blacklist series finale: Could a spin-off happen at Netflix?

Since we are pretty close at this point to The Blacklist series finale coming to pass on NBC, why not look more to the long-term future? Or, is there even one to discuss at the moment here?

Well, let’s just go ahead and discuss the possibility of a spin-off coming to Netflix. Is it something that could conceivably happen?

Well, we should start off here by saying that in the event that we do get some sort of spin-off after the fact here, it wouldn’t be at NBC. The ratings at the network are not exactly great, and they also haven’t been great for a rather long time. Netflix is a more interesting possibility, largely due to the fact that the James Spader drama has proved to be a fantastic draw there for quite some time. If there was a good idea, we tend to think they would think about it.

However, if there is a good idea, nobody is being altogether forthcoming about that at this given point in time. There may not be a good idea for now and beyond just that, the writers’ strike is happening right now and it’s hard to really have creative discussions at this point.

Personally, we are taking somewhat of a never-say-never approach to what is going to be happening with the future of The Blacklist as a franchise. However, we don’t tend to think that anything should be imminent here. Everyone is going to need some time to breathe after all of this! We just love the world, and also its potential to vary between different genres and give us all sorts of good stuff week in and week out.

