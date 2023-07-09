The Blacklist season 10 episode 21, 22 (finale): Any big cameos?

As we prepare for the two-hour The Blacklist series finale on NBC later this week, why not go ahead and discuss cameos! Are we going to get any?

Well, the first thing that we should really say here is quite simple: Don’t take sources like IMDb as gospel when it comes to “Raymond Reddington” and “Raymond Reddington: Good Night.” Given that these are the final chapters of the series, we do tend to think the producers probably have a trick or two up their sleeve, and they really should. If there are any big cameos, isn’t there a chance that we wouldn’t hear about them in advance?

Of course, for us personally we would hope that there are one or two former cast members who turn up before the show ends, even if it is just a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance that only took an hour or two to film. While most of the story has revolved around James Spader’s character, we also cannot forget that there are a lot of people who helped get this show to this point. The Blacklist has a big ensemble, and also has a lot of recurring characters.

We don’t exactly expect answers to all of the prevailing questions out there with this show in the final episodes, and we advise you equally to not get your hopes up on everything. Still, we do tend to think that there needs to at least be a nod or two to the journey we’ve been on. We still miss people like Aram and Liz (RIP), just like we also like recurring characters we’ve seen over the years like Ilya and Katarina Rostova. Every person is responsible for helping us get here.

What do you think we’re going to see moving into The Blacklist series finale?

Do you anticipate any big cameos? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get other updates as the show progresses.

