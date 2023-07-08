The Blacklist series finale spoilers: Who makes it to Spain?

As we await the arrival of The Blacklist series finale on NBC in just a handful of days, we know some things will make it special. Take, for starters, that at least part of “Raymond Reddington: Good Night” was shot out in Spain. This is the first time the series ever left the US production-wise for international waters, and we know that is going to come with its own unique look and feel.

So who had a chance to take part in filming out in the country? For now, we can only go by the information that has been released…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

Based on some promotional photos that NBC shared early Friday, Reddington (James Spader) and Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) are the only two major cast members confirmed to be out in the country — you can tell that they are out there due to both the setting around them in the pictures and then also the different photo credit attached to the images than most of what we’ve seen from the show over the years.

The Ressler part of this is especially interesting. Remember that before The Blacklist even started, Ressler was really the person in charge of hunting down Reddington. It would make perhaps the most sense if he was the one to make the final decision on what is to be done with him. Remember that while Cooper and James Spader’s character have a history of their own, Harold is more the person to pull strings behind the scenes over the person to really be out there in the field much of the time.

We’re sure that there may be another cast member, past or present, in Spain during the finale. After all, shouldn’t there be at least a few secrets going into it?

Related – Go ahead and get some confirmation on The Blacklist series finale and what to expect

What do you think we are going to be seeing during The Blacklist series finale set in Spain?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







