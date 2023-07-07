The Blacklist season 10 episode 21, 22: Series finale title confirmed

There have definitely been rumors out there about The Blacklist series finale and its episode title for quite some time now. However, today NBC finally lifted the veil and shared not only the names of the final two episodes, but also a surprising tidbit at the same time.

What makes it so interesting? Well, let’s just say that we may be finishing the series without ever knowing who was #2 on the Blacklist itself.

If you look below at the official names for episode 21 and episode 22 per NBC, you can see that Reddington is actually referred to as #00 — is that because of him being the originator of the list? We have to imagine so:

“Raymond Reddington #00: Part One” – 8pm, July 13

Under pressure from Congressman Hudson’s investigation, the Task Force must try to anticipate Reddington’s next move.

“Raymond Reddington #00: Good Night” – 9pm, July 13

The future of the FBI’s Reddington Task Force is decided.

So who was #2 on the list?

We know that originally, it did seem like it could be Arthur Hudson, but that idea was always annoying given that he was not even a criminal. While never confirmed, we almost want to go back in time and retroactively hand it to Neville Townsend, someone who was linked to both Reddington and Katarina for so many years and with that, critical to the story. He was an imposing and dangerous-enough villain that he felt worthy of that spot. After all, he is the reason why Katarina Rostova had to go into hiding in the first place! We can’t exactly just look back and forget about that, now can we?

What do you think about Raymond Reddington being #00 on The Blacklist?

Beyond just that, what are you hoping to see over the course of the finale? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around — there are more updates coming down the road here.

(Photo: NBC.)

