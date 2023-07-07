The Blacklist series finale promo: The last name on the list

The series finale for The Blacklist is going to be coming to NBC when we get around to next Thursday, and it will be an epic, two-hour affair. There is a lot of big stuff that is coming, and at the end of the day, it feels like the game of cat-and-mouse is reaching its conclusion.

So what’s at the center of these stories? Well, Raymond Reddington realizes that he’s the final name on his own list, and the team is going to have to find him if they want to prevent themselves from being arrested for what they’ve done over the years. Now that we’ve said this, is the truth going to be a little more complicated than it first appears? We do have to wonder that…

If there is one simple theory that we have about the finale right now, it is that Reddington may be planning one final bait-and-switch regarding the members of the Task Force. Remember this: He loves Cooper and the team. We don’t think he wants to see them go to prison at all. Instead, we tend to think that he may just be buying some of his time long enough in order to ensure that he can find a way to get rid of Arthur Hudson and try to make all of this start to finish.

We know that this show loves its twists — there has to be one more out there, right? We also do think there’s a chance that we could learn Reddington’s identity, but that’s a subject that we are going to dive more into down the road.

Based on the promo alone, we know that there are some big chase scenes ahead — and, at one point, Reddington could be fighting for his life…

