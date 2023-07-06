The Blacklist season 10 episode 21, 22 (series finale): The end

Next week on NBC, you are going to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 21 and episode 22 — otherwise known as the series finale. We’re nearing the end now, which is a phrase we didn’t imagine we would be seeing some time ago. This has been an incredible journey to get to this point, and now, the future of Raymond Reddington and the entire FBI Task Force is up in the air.

We do think this is somewhat-common knowledge at this point, but in general series finales tend to be more polarizing than almost any other installments out there. This will probably be the case here too, especially since there are so many questions that we don’t have clear answers to as of yet.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

Now, these episodes are apparently going to be called “Raymond Reddington” and then also “Raymond Reddington: Good Night,” though that has not been confirmed as of yet by the network. Our hope is that within these two episodes, we will see the show offer up some sort of closure on both the future of the Task Force and then also Reddington himself.

Below, you can see what NBC was willing to share when it comes to details all about what lies ahead…

Season 10 episode 21 – 07/13/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Series finale, part 1. Under pressure from Congressman Hudson’s investigation, the Task Force must try to anticipate Reddington’s next move.

Season 10 episode 22 (series finale) – 07/13/2023 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Thursday) : Series finale, part 2. The future of the FBI’s Reddington Task Force is decided.

Now, it has been known for a while that episode 22 would be the series finale, and that means that the writers should have had a good opportunity to craft some sort of ending. What will they choose? Well, there are rumors out there that we’re going to see James Spader’s character killed, arrested, or meet all sorts of other crazy fates. We do think that there are a lot of possibilities … but we’ll have to wait and see what is decided.

Related – Why are we getting a two-hour finale here?

What do you think we are going to see during The Blacklist series finale?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for even more updates as we move forward.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







