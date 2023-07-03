The Blacklist season 10: Why a two-hour series finale?

Can you believe that the series finale for The Blacklist is a little over a week away? We know that for us, this is hard to digest. After all, it’s a show that has been a part of our lives for so many years, and we’ve loved going on this ride with Raymond Reddington.

Are there questions we still want answers to? Absolutely, but this is one of those instances where we have to remind ourselves that the journey is just as important as the destination. If we lose that, there’s a chance that we don’t enjoy anything as much as we otherwise should.

Now, let’s get back to that question we raised in the title for this piece. Why are we getting a two-hour end to this series? Is that something that any of us really needed? We can only speak for ourselves here, but we don’t think we necessarily had to get the final two episodes at once. Yet, NBC may be doing it for a pair of reasons.

1. The two episodes are linked – All indications suggest that we’re getting “Raymond Reddington” and then “Raymond Reddington: Good Night,” so thematically it feels like both of these stories are very much linked.

2. They want to clear the schedule – We’re sure that NBC has other things they want to air through the rest of the summer and ultimately, they don’t have a reason to be super-invested in the show anymore. (After all, they don’t own it internally.) We think that they want to give fans closure, but then move on to a lot of the other things they are planning to show off long-term.

When will we get more teases for the finale?

Probably on Thursday night, following the end of season 10 episode 20.

Do you like that The Blacklist season 10 finale is a two-hour event?

