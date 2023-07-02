The Blacklist season 10 episode 20: Will Reddington get arrested?

As we get ourselves prepared for The Blacklist season 10 episode 20 on NBC, we have to start thinking about the end. How can we not? There are only three episodes left over the course of two weeks and by the end of those, some answers could finally be revealed.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve already seen Raymond Reddington prepare himself for some sort of new chapter. He’s sold of his businesses, ripped apart his empire, and given gifts to some of his old friends. With all of this in mind, we’re left to think about what is next … and whether or not it is bad.

If you’ve watched some recent promos already, you’ve seen hints that the ending could be tied to the beginning — which was, of course, when Reddington turned himself in to the FBI. Is there a chance that he does something again here, albeit with a different purpose? Think about it like this: He’s going to realize how much jeopardy the Task Force is in, and at one point on the show, he classified himself as a sin-eater. If he could turn himself in to save everyone else he works with, would that be something he seriously considers? For the time being, we do think that he would actively think about it!

Of course, we don’t necessarily think it is the character’s plan. We tend to imagine that everything that he is doing right now is with the explicit hope of being able to live some sort of free life separate from the FBI or any danger. Maybe he wants to take off to that island we heard about seasons ago. We also tend to think that he’d do everything that he could to avoid going to prison.

Yet, when the chips are down, we don’t think he’s emotionless and wants to see the Task Force suffer. Taking one for the team may be a last resort, but we wouldn’t rule that out.

