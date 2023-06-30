The Blacklist season 10 episode 20: Is Reddington the Devil?

We can’t say that we’re altogether ready for The Blacklist season 10 episode 20 to be here, mostly because we’re so close to the end. It is fundamentally so hard to think about that!

Also, let’s remember for a moment that as the show moves forward, things are going to get crazy … but Reddington doesn’t want you to think that he’s gone soft all of a sudden. This is the same concierge of crime you remember, even if he is shutting down his intelligence network and also everything with the Morgana Logistics Corporation.

If there is one thing that was especially notable about the promo that aired last night for the “Arthur Hudson” episode, it is that quote at the end from James Spader’s character: “You made a devil’s bargain. Did you really expect me to stop being the devil?”. What does that mean?

Well, you can argue that this is a conversation between Reddington and Cooper, but we’re not sure it is all that clear. It could be almost anyone involved in a negotiation with the character. From the outside looking in, we do think we’ve got a reasonably good sense of what his top priority is going to be at the moment: Working to stop Hudson by whatever means necessary. He may not know fully how dangerous the Congressman now is when it comes to ruining the Task Force forever.

With that in mind, isn’t it fair to say that we could start to see a more violent, dangerous version of him than we’ve seen in the past? We think that he has a clear plan of what he wants the future to be, and the last thing he probably wants is for someone like him to sweep in and stop him from getting what he wants.

Where do you think things are actually going to go moving into The Blacklist season 10 episode 20?

