The Blacklist series finale: NBC confirms some details

As so many of you know at this point, The Blacklist series finale is coming to NBC on Thursday, July 13 as a part of a two-hour event. We imagine that it is going to be an emotional send-off to the James Spader drama, one that should come with its fair share of big moments and (hopefully) closure.

Today, the network confirmed at least a handful of details about these final episodes, though what remains somewhat interesting here is what they opted to not share at the time of this writing.

Now, there have been reports out there for weeks now that these final episodes are going to be titled “Raymond Reddington” and then “Raymond Reddington: Good Night.” Neither one of these are still 100% confirmed. As a matter of fact, NBC didn’t list titles for either one of these episodes in a new release today, which means that in theory, either one of them could still change. Whether or not either one of them will is a totally different story, but that’s something to think about right now.

The network did, meanwhile, confirm the synopses that were released recently.

Season 10 episode 21 – 07/13/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Series finale, part 1. Under pressure from Congressman Hudson’s investigation, the Task Force must try to anticipate Reddington’s next move.

Season 10 episode 22 (series finale) – 07/13/2023 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Thursday) : Series finale, part 2. The future of the FBI’s Reddington Task Force is decided.

Honestly, it is hard to think that there will be a future for the Task Force. Why would there be? The entire list is almost done, and we still don’t think that Reddington necessarily wants to do this for the rest of his life. With that, don’t be shocked if we see the story go down some sort of completely different path.

