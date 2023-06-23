The Blacklist season 10 episode 19 promo: It connects to the start?

Following last night’s installment NBC did a pretty surprising thing with their The Blacklist season 10 episode 19 promo. They gave us some new information! Not only that, but it’s new information that is somewhat exciting.

Within this preview, there was a strong hint that the end of this story, in one way or another, will tie all the way back to the beginning. What does that mean? Well, we do wonder if it is tied somewhat into the very nature of The Blacklist itself.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

Let’s start off by noting this: Presumably, Reddington had to imagine that he would not be spending the rest of his life with the Task Force. The Blacklist itself is reasonably finite, and maybe there was always a plan that it would eventually be something that he would have to shut down. Or, another way that this end could tie to the beginning is that Reddington, again, could turn himself in — maybe that is a way in which we see things conclude. Granted, this is also not that different from what we’ve seen in the past, but the ending itself could be a pretty big alteration.

Ultimately, what we’re the most curious about is simply this: Will so many things connect in fairly unexpected ways? We sure hope so, mostly because we know that this is a story that is at its best when it surprises us. However, that is not something that we’ve seen as much of over the past few weeks; instead, things have moved forward at what we would say is a slightly more predictable pace, for better or for worse.

We’ll have to wait and see if this preview matters for what we’re seeing in episode 19, or leading up to the series finale.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Blacklist, including some other updates all about what the future holds

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Blacklist season 10 episode 19, based on a preview?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







