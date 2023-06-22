The Blacklist season 10 episode 19 spoilers: A security breach…

Rest assured that next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 19 officially arrive. The time for waiting is at an end! The upcoming installment is titled “Room 417,” which suggests that there could be a pretty big mystery unveiled over the course of it.

Typically, episodes named after a place or an idea, rather than a person, are pretty compelling. Sure, we’ve gotten some examples lately of that not being the case (“The Man in the Hat” or “The Hat Trick”) but before that, we’d argue that things were a little bit different. Given that there are only four episodes left following tonight’s “Wormwood,” we are optimistic about what could be coming.

Want to learn more now about what could be coming story-wise? Then we suggest that you check out the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 19 synopsis below, in the event you have not seen it already:

06/29/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A cryptic tip from Red leads the Task Force to uncover a security breach within the US government. Congressman Hudson takes major steps to uncover the inner workings of the Task Force.

Personally, we do think that the security breach could have a thing to do with Room 417, which may hold some vital secrets that could be useful for stopping Hudson. Our sentiment here is that everything Reddington is going to do at this point is for a specific agenda — though it is kind of hilarious that he would know more about the inner workings of the US government than the FBI. (If there is ever a pretty bad indictment on the state of things within the Task Force, is this it?)

While we don’t expect answers to everything within this episode, we do at least hope for this: Can we get more clues on Reddington’s endgame? What does he want out of this entire journey at this point?

