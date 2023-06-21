The Blacklist season 10 episode 22: More series finale news…

As some of you may know at this point, The Blacklist season 10 episode 22 is the series finale, and it will air on July 13 as a two-hour event. We anticipate that we are going to get a lot of big-time emotional moments throughout, and hopefully answers to at least a few questions.

So while we do wait for this episode to arrive, there is at least one other important big of news that we can pass along: It is officially wrapped behind the scenes! As far as we can tell, it is officially ready to air and we now just have to wait for it.

In a new post on Twitter this week, editor Orlando Machado Jr. confirmed that the final playback has now occurred behind the scenes for the episode and now … that’s it. This is a pretty strange thing to even imagine at this point, mostly because we’ve had such a fantastic run for so many years. This show was an institution for NBC and while it is no longer the ratings force that it once was, we don’t think that this diminishes its legacy in the slightest. This was one of those shows that at its peak, had people raising big questions left and right as they were totally uncertain what was going to happen or how certain stories were going to end.

So what do we think is going to happen within the finale? Well, it feels like the fate of Raymond Reddington has to be a major focus — it’s hard to imagine anything else at this point. Is he going to die? Will the Task Force be shut down? Is he going to be able to take off somewhere and live a new life? All of these questions are worth thinking about.

