The Blacklist season 10 episode 20 spoilers: ‘Arthur Hudson’ details

For those who have not heard, The Blacklist season 10 episode 20 is carrying with it the title of “Arthur Hudson” — no real surprise there, right? The Congressman has been the Big Bad for a good chunk of the show as of late, but it almost feels weird to call him a traditional Big Bad at all!

Think of the guy this way: He seems to genuinely believe that the Task Force is bad for America and he’s doing what he can to dig for answers. From the outside looking in, we’re sure it DOES look awful that the FBI may be in bed with one of the most-wanted criminals in the world in Raymond Reddington. He doesn’t have all of the information, of course, and that is just one part of many problems here.

Nonetheless, we do wonder whether this episode is going to be the one that causes everything to go haywire with the Task Force — after all, the only thing that is left after the “Arthur Hudson” episode is the two-part series finale on July 13.

Now, let’s just set the stage further courtesy of the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 20 synopsis below:

07/06/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Cooper is caught on the defensive when summoned by the Attorney General. Red visits dear friends.

We would not be even remotely shocked if this episode ends with some sort of huge cliffhanger, just to raise the stakes a little bit more. It doesn’t seem like Cooper will know that he’s in danger at all when the Attorney General summons him. Also, we wonder what Reddington is visiting these “dear friends” at this point — is he aware that everything is about to change? Will he be saying goodbye?

