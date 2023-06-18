The Blacklist season 10 episode 18: A big reveal coming?

We are very much excited to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 18 arrive on NBC on Thursday — but what should we really expect?

If there is one major frustration that we’ve had with the James Spader drama as of late, it is the rather long time we’ve spent watching certain stories play out. Everything has moved almost at a snail’s pace, especially when it comes to Arthur Hudson investigating the Task Force.

However, at the end of episode 17, we got our first real sense that Hudson was making progress, as he was able to link Dembe with Reddington in the past. He’s got a snowball now that could turn into an avalanche, and we do expect that he’s going to learn even more before episode 18 wraps up. Don’t be shocked if he figures out a deeper connection between Reddington and the Task Force. It could be Herbie; or, it could be another character from the past.

No matter who it is, we personally do think that this is going to be the sort of thing that really sets the stage for a lot of craziness in the final four episodes. Remember here that even after Hudson links the Task Force to James Spader’s character, he still has to present the evidence and prove it to the higher-ups. He’s not going to be someone to put their lives in danger — that’s not the stakes of this story. Instead, the risk is that everyone ends up disbanded or, worse, in prison. We’re even worried that Agnes could be taken from Cooper since she’s spending all this time with one of the most-wanted criminals in the world.

For now, there are so many options still on the table; we just hope you are ready for that…

