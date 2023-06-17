The Blacklist season 10 episode 22: When will we get finale hints?

As many of you out there know at this point, The Blacklist season 10 episode 22 is going to be the series finale — and, of course, we’re expecting an epic story. There are plenty of rumors out there about it already, and for the sake of this article, we want to pontificate over something a little more concrete.

So when could we, at least in theory, get some more news from NBC? Well, let’s take a moment to dive into that a little bit further…

First and foremost, let’s remind everyone that on June 22, the James Spader drama will be back with “Wormwood.” There are already details out there about both this episode and also the June 29 one “Room 417.” (You can learn more about those installments at the link below.)

We tend to think that at some point early next week, some early news will surface about the July 6 episode, otherwise known as The Blacklist season 10 episode 20. That’s the typical timeframe in which NBC chooses to release news, and we don’t foresee that changing. With this in mind, we imagine that the week after (think in terms of June 26-27), we could get some official news about the two-part series finale airing on July 13. Episode 21 and 22 should be very much linked, and we’re going to build towards what will hopefully be an emotional send-off to Reddington and a lot of the other characters.

Now, let’s just hope that this really does turn out to be the “good ending” that is suggested in the poster above. We don’t expect that we are going to get answers to every single question under the sun, but can we get a little bit of closure on most of these characters? At the very least, we want to believe that they are all happy and the entirety of this journey has proven to be worth it.

