Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Let’s make it clear: It makes sense to anticipate the show back given its recent run on Thursdays. Also, we are officially into the home stretch of the story now. Why wouldn’t we want it back?

Well, this is where we do unfortunately have to share a little bit of the bad news. For the first time since the show changed timeslots, there is no new episode on the air. What gives? Well, the easiest explanation that we can offer is that this is all golf’s fault. This means that the James Spader drama is going to be back on Thursday, June 22 with an intriguing installment titled “Wormwood.”

Want to learn a little bit about not just the next episode, but also the one after the fact? Well, let’s just say we are happy to help! You can get some more details on both of these now below.

Season 10 episode 18, “Wormwood” – 06/22/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Red’s attempt to mediate a meeting between two rival families takes a deadly turn. When an elusive criminal is linked to the incident, the Task Force races against time to save Red and his associates. TV-14

Season 10 episode 19, “Room 417” -06/29/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A cryptic tip from Red leads the Task Force to uncover a security breach within the US government. Congressman Hudson takes major steps to uncover the inner workings of the Task Force.

How many episodes in general are left now?

Well, let’s just say that this is where you may frown: There are only five more stories left as a whole, and that is absolutely not an easy pill to swallow. We hope that there are some great opportunities for closure in here, mostly because we do think it is earned. Even if we don’t get all the answers, can you still find a way to make us smile?

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist season 10 episode 18 when it airs?

