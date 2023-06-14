The Blacklist season 10: Could Reddington get arrested?

What is at stake for Raymond Reddington through the remainder of The Blacklist season 10? There are some things that the character has to worry about, even if we don’t want to take Arthur Hudson as all that serious of a threat.

What we have learned so far about the Congressman is that unlike a lot of Reddington’s former adversaries, he has a relatively-clean image. There has yet to be some major skeleton that has popped up out of nowhere, and because of this, neither he nor the Task Force have been able to stop his attempts to dig into some of their operation. As a matter of fact, he has uncovered the link between the FBI and James Spader’s character in Dembe Zuma.

At the moment, Reddington has a major disadvantage in that he doesn’t know what Hudson knows, or what his goal is now: To seemingly shut down the Task Force and getting Reddington behind bars. He doesn’t want to see him killed off; however, finding a way to get the Concierge of Crime back behind bars is not going to be an altogether easy feat. Remember that he’s been there before; also, he’s going to have a lot of resources to help him out.

Do we think that Raymond is going to have an altogether happy ending when the dust settles on this show? Not exactly. However, we do think that he won’t be ending his journey behind bars. That’s not satisfying for anyone; while we are talking here about a criminal who has done some bad things, he’s also done a lot of good. We are not looking at some clone of Walter White here!

