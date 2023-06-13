The Blacklist season 10 episode 18: The real Arthur Hudson threat

At this point on The Blacklist season 10, it has been established that Arthur Hudson is a central adversary to the Task Force. Is he really a villain? That question is a little bit more complicated.

After all, you can easily argue at this point that the Congressman is just a dog with a bone, a guy eager to get answers that could do almost anything and everything that he can in order to get them. His desperation for that may be almost more important than whatever the consequences may be. We don’t think that he is some stone-cold killer out to take away Raymond Reddington’s life.

However, this may not be why Hudson is a threat to James Spader’s character. Instead, it has to do more with what he could take away from him.

For the past few days, we’ve ruminated a good bit on whether or not we really should be afraid of this guy. After all, just how sinister is he really? The answer to this is actually a little more complicated than it would first appear, since once again, we think that Hudson would be acting in terms of what he thinks is right. Could he lobby to get Agnes taken away from Cooper, being that Harold is spending time with one of the country’s most-wanted criminals?

Well, the biggest reason we consider this right now is simply because Hudson may end up being #2 on the Blacklist, at least based on some of the rumors that are out there. If he is truly going to be in that spot, he needs to present a threat to Reddington that is far more serious than anything that we have seen so far. One way or another, he has to earn that!

