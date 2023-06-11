The Blacklist season 10 episode 18: What Reddington needs

As we get ourselves prepared for The Blacklist season 10 episode 18 on NBC, it feels fair to note we are moving into an interesting place. We are closing in rapidly on the end of the series, and there are some changes that are coming along with that.

What’s one of the biggest ones at the moment? Let’s just say that this has a thing or two to do with Raymond Reddington’s priorities. Just think about this for a moment — over the course of the past several weeks we’ve seen him sell off priceless goods for almost nothing, go far out of his way to get Agnes gifts, and even shutter a logistics outfit that was one of the biggest achievements of his criminal empire. A lot of it is ending … but why is it ending?

We know that sometimes with this show, we tend to see reveals that are somewhat complicated. However, we don’t actually think that this is what is going on here. Instead, we tend to think that Reddington is simply in a spot right now where he wants to lessen the footprint his life has. We don’t think he is retiring per se but rather, trying to feel a sense of normalcy he hasn’t had for most of his life. He wants Weecha to be a girlfriend as opposed to some fleeting romance. Meanwhile, he wants to be able to visit Agnes with regularity.

It’s funny that for much of The Blacklist, Reddington was such a man of mystery; yet, his motives now could be clearer than they have ever been before. The problem is that with Arthur Hudson lurking, and with him now having the information that he does, this is going to be a huge impediment to whatever plans that he has. He’ll have to work overtime at this point in order to stop it.

What do you think that Raymond Reddington needs moving forward on The Blacklist?

Is it normalcy, and do you think he’ll actually get it? Share below! Also, come back for some other updates.

