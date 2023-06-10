The Blacklist season 10 episode 18 return date: Why the wait?

For those of you who haven’t heard about The Blacklist season 10 episode 18 return date on NBC, let’s just say you’ll be waiting a while.

So, what is the reason for this hiatus, especially with us right in the thick of the final season? We certainly understand if you dislike the sudden stoppage of momentum for James Spader and the rest of the cast, and there is a pretty unsurprising reason for the break once you dive into it.

So what are we looking at here? Well, let’s just say that this hiatus is tied to NBC airing golf coverage on Thursday, June 22. The Blacklist comes back on June 22, and the plan from there is for there to be new episodes the rest of the way until the two-hour series finale on July 13. (Filming for the show is already wrapped up and not impacted by the writers’ strike.)

For now, the most important thing is not the hiatus, frustrating as it may be. Instead, it is making sure that this show manages to tie together all of its loose ends and deliver a conclusion that actually feels rather satisfying. We hope that there is a certain measure of closure for every major character, and also perhaps a few answers about Raymond Reddington.

Are we going to learn the character’s true identity? Of course, we should note that this is at the top of our personal wishlist. However, at the same exact time most evidence suggests that it will be an indirect clue as opposed to him coming out and saying something explicitly. Given that Liz Keen is dead, we suppose that there’s no one else really fighting to get that answer at this particular point in time.

