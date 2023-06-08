The Blacklist season 10 episode 18 return date over at NBC

After what you see tonight on NBC, it makes all the sense in the world to want The Blacklist season 10 episode 18 return date. The same goes for more details on what lies ahead.

So where should we start things off here? Well, it makes at least some sense to get the bad news out of the way first: There is no episode airing on the network in seven days. Why is that? Well, the plan is for the network to broadcast golf on June 15 … which is a pretty interesting proposition due to some of the headlines that are out there.

When the James Spader drama returns to the network with “Wormwood” on June 22, there are a few different things you should anticipate. For starters, Reddington could be in danger! Is he really going to have a chance to free himself from a tough position? Or, will he actually be reliant on the Task Force to do it?

To get a few more details now on this subject, we suggest that you check out the full season 10 episode 18 synopsis below:

06/22/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Red’s attempt to mediate a meeting between two rival families takes a deadly turn. When an elusive criminal is linked to the incident, the Task Force races against time to save Red and his associates.

There’s one other cool thing to know about this episode leading up to it, as this is going to mark the directorial debut of one Diego Klattenhoff! It’s a great chance for him to do something different after so many years as Donald Ressler. With season 10 being the final one, it makes all the more sense to have a chance to see that happen.

How many episodes are left?

It is crazy to think, but there are only five left! That’s not a lot of time to build to a conclusion, so here is hoping that it is a satisfying one.

What do you most want to see moving into The Blacklist season 10 episode 18?

