Claim to Fame season 2: Is Jane related to Dolly Parton?

Tonight on Claim to Fame season 2, we finally started to get some clues as to Jane’s true identity. So is she related to Dolly Parton? Let’s just say that all of a sudden, we’ve got a lot of great stuff to talk through here.

The hilarity of this situation is that Jane actually gave us a big clue thanks to Monay’s clue she got for Chris, one that had “Puppy Love” on it. Who would have guessed that this could be a clue for two different people? “Puppy Love,” in addition to being a hit by Donny Osmond, is also one of Dolly’s first songs. We believe that Jane is actually the niece of the singing icon, but she has a good advantage here in that most of the contestants are younger. They obviously know about Dolly, but may not be able to identify a lot of her hits.

The big danger that Jane is facing right now is just that she’s lost a lot of trouble from her fellow players. Because of that, she is going to need to pitch a near-perfect game from here on out in order to avoid detection and then make it to the end / potentially win. Her work is cut out for her, so is she going to be able to pull this off? Let’s just say that only time will tell.

Ultimately, just remember this: Some of the major clues on this show tend to be relatively obvious.

With that in mind…

Go ahead and point to Karsyn as the person who figured Jane out — the blue collar that she saw on Jane during the challenge was a reference to “9 to 5,” which is one of Dolly’s biggest hits. She may not be 100% sure, but she had a pretty strong inclination.

