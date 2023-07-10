Claim to Fame season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Big clues ahead?

As you prepare to see Claim to Fame season 2 episode 4 on ABC, is there an opportunity for even more clues and with that, added chaos?

Well, we do think that what could be really interesting at this point is that more and more identities are going to become obvious to the players and yet, there’s still another game to be played. You have to carve your best path to the end, and that is a lot about alliances, confidence, and being able to do well in the challenges. The game does have those elements to it that you see on Survivor or Big Brother.

If you want to get a few more specifics now on the obstacles to come, go ahead and check out the Claim to Fame season 2 episode 4 synopsis:

New friendships are formed while strategies come to light. In the Feeling Famous challenge, teams must feel their way through a statue garden full of clues while blindfolded, aiming to name the objects and gain more knowledge about fellow players.

Beyond what’s happening within the world of the show, one of the other things we are pretty stoked about through season 2 so far is the overall performance. After all, these episodes are performing significantly better than the first go-around, at least in total viewers. They are almost even so far in the demo, and that means there’s a good chance that we could be seeing a third season down the road.

Our hope moving forward now is rather simple: The competition remains intense, and we also continue to see some tough and risky decisions. It does seem like one of the best strategies for this show is to try and lay low and just make friends early — this can be the thing that helps you out the most later on down the road.

