Claim to Fame season 2: Is Chris Donny Osmond’s son?

Tonight, Claim to Fame season 2 dropped a major clue when it comes to Chris — is he the son of singing icon Donny Osmond?

Well, even before a clue came out tonight, there was a lot of evidence that the two were related. For starters, Chris looks a LOT like him and that is hard to ignore. Then, Monay won the challenge and in her clues, she had a puppy and a heart. One of Donny’s most-iconic hits is “Puppy Love.” We don’t expect a lot of the people on the show to know that, though, given that a lot of them are pretty young. You can actually argue that he has a built-in advantage due to that. It’s a little bit different than Shayne being related to Eddie Murphy, given that a lot of people over the age of 16 grew up watching his movies and know a lot about him.

Chris is a game-player; that much we know for sure. He’s someone who intentionally wanted to get Travis to tell Gabriel his clue; that way, there was other ammunition to use in the game moving forward. There aren’t too many people thinking about taking him out right now other than Monay, but she is going to have to spread the word around about his identity if she really wants to make some progress here! Otherwise, we could just be seeing everything stall out.

If we were Chris, at this point we’d be doing everything possible to point the finger somewhere else — any sort of distraction is a good thing, right? You can’t be too obnoxious with it, though, since you need to maintain allies. That is a big part of what makes the game interesting.

For those wondering, Chris is also a singer; that very much is a talent that comes with the family.

Do you think that Chris is the son of Donny Osmond on Claim to Fame season 2?

