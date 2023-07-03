Claim to Fame season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Slingshot clues?

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into Claim to Fame season 2 episode 3 — so what can you expect to see? There will definitely be opportunities for a lot of surprises, and hopefully, the competition continues to get more intense.

Moving forward, we tend to think that some of the contestants have a decent idea of who they are working with. The thing about this show is that if you’ve got a group of people you can confidently share information with, you can go a long way. Of course, that is provided that they also don’t know so much about you that you become their last resort if you are in jeopardy. That’s why the challenges are so important! The last thing that you want to do is ever put yourself in greater jeopardy.

Below, you can see the full Claim to Fame season 2 episode 3 synopsis with other news on what lies ahead:

Ten contestants remain, with some strategically exchanging information in hopes of staying safe. This week’s challenge has two teams operating a giant slingshot to obtain more clues. The Guesser confidently enters a nail-biting Guess Off.

Does anyone else think that the Guesser part of this description suggests we’re on the brink of some disaster? For us, we wouldn’t be shocked if we end up seeing a situation here where this person things they’ve got it all figured out … and then they realize that they really didn’t. Wouldn’t that be a perfect way to describe this show sometimes? These people in the game don’t have the benefit of Google and the outside tools that we have. Basically, they’ve got so much harder from start to finish.

No matter what happens here, can we just say that we’ve got a really good cast? There have been a lot of surprises so far; let’s hope that it lasts!

