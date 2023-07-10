Silo season 2 premiere date: Rebecca Ferguson on long wait

We recognize that a Silo season 2 is coming to Apple TV+ at some point down the road and with that, of course we are thrilled! However, at the same time we have to remember that we are a long ways away from actually being able to see it.

Let’s just frame things within the following form at the moment: Production of the next batch of episodes is already underway, and the hope is that we’re able to see them at some point next year! However, that is going to be largely impossibly unless a deal is eventually made between the Writers Guild of America and the AMPTP, the governing body of networks and streaming services. A lot of scripts were put together prior to the strike, but that doesn’t mean that you can make the entirety of the show. A lot of things do change once you are on-set and filming!

In speaking about this further to TechRadar, here is some of what star and executive producer Rebecca Ferguson had to say on this very subject.

“We did a lot of work prior to things to the strike happening … Silo season two is happening, but it’s moving forward with the sensitivity that we can’t use any writers. What we have, we can work with, and what we don’t have, we can’t work with. And we stand in solidarity with them [the writers] as well.”

It is also rather important here to remember that there is also a chance of an actors’ strike happening over the coming days and if that does come to pass, there’s another part of the equation that you have to wonder about here. Are we going to be seeing a situation unfold where filming has to stop altogether?

We know that there is going to be a really long break here but in the end, we do want to stay confident that it will be for the best in the end.

When do you think we are actually going to be seeing Silo season 2 premiere?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

