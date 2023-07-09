Silo season 2: How long will filming last?

We know that we will be waiting a long time to see Silo season 2 premiere on Apple TV+, but there is one thing we can tell you to help ease the wait. After all, filming is already underway in London. The scripts were written in advance of the writers’ strike, and we do tend to think that it will be full-steam ahead over the next several months.

So just how long do we expect for production to last? Well, let’s just say that it’s going to take some time, as you would expect when it comes to a show of this particular size and scale.

One of the things that we do know at this point is that based on the season 1 filming timeline, it wouldn’t be a big shock if season 2 is in the works for the remainder of the year. You don’t want to rush greatness, even though it may take a little less time to film this than season 1 just because the world has been set more at this point.

Let’s just say that filming is wrapped early on in the winter of 2024 — unfortunately, that does not mean that this is when the show will premiere. Just remember that there are a lot of metaphorical boxes that will need to be checked off here, including ADR work, editing, special effects, and whatever else is required. There is a reason why we are not anticipating Silo season 2 until next summer, at the earliest. You also have to remember that Apple TV+ has the final say as to when to air it — they could have a completed story and still sit on it for some time, depending on individual scheduling concerns.

