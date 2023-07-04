Silo season 2 spoilers: Rebecca Ferguson on that mystery door

Silo season 2 is already very much in the works. Not only has the show been renewed, but production is already underway! This means that the story is likely going to get darker, more twisted, and all the more inventive. In general, we tend to think that there is a lot of great stuff to look forward to here, and we just hope that the wait is worthwhile.

We already know thanks to watching the season 1 finale that Juliette is now out of the Silo. With that in mind, we want to twist around our question to a certain extent. What’s going on back in the Silo? Or, to be specific, what’s going on with that mystery door at the bottom?

Speaking to Collider, let’s just say that star / executive producer Rebecca Ferguson was rather coy about what we could be learning in regards to that door moving forward:

“Oh, buddy, you’re gonna have to see. That is such a good question. If I tell you, I’m gonna have to kill you. So, you know, we’re stuck in that. There’s a big door down there. I know we haven’t activated the door without wanting to explore what the door might be. I’m just gonna leave it right there.”

Now, if we had to come up with a simple theory here, it would be that we’re going to be seeing this door actually be a link to some of the other Silos. It would make some sense that there was a tunnel of sorts connecting all of these places. That way, you could move around in the event that you lacked the means at all in order to go outside.

Fingers crossed, you will see the second season at some point in 2024 — it probably be later on in the year than in the early going.

What do you want to see moving into Silo season 2, especially when it comes to the mystery door?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

