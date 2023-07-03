Silo season 2 episode count: What should we expect?

We know that a Silo season 2 is coming to Apple TV+ down the road and of course, we know that there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to that alone.

Of course, do we still want to dive into all sorts of little details? You better believe so! Take, for example, the matter of how many episodes we’re going to get. The thing about streaming shows is that they don’t have to adhere to some sort of specific model. They can be however long or short that they really need to be, depending on the content and the story designed behind the scenes.

Now, we do know that the scripts for season 2 have already been written, as this was a process that was completed prior to the writers’ strike. However, there is no specific number floating around there. We do think, though, that ten episodes is again likely. That’s the standard order for a lot of streaming shows these days, and for Silo in particular, it would feel weird to go much shorter than that given that a lot of the episodes are in the 40-50 minute range. If this was an HBO show where every installment was around an hour, maybe there is a case that you could make for only doing eight episodes.

Production on these episodes is already underway, and we do think that on some level, this raises the chances that we are going to see a season 2 at some point in 2024. Yet, it’s far too early to say anything with confidence. We just hope that we’re going to have a story that is equally intense and imaginative as what we had the first time around. Also, we don’t want this show to go anywhere in the near future.

