Silo season 2 spoilers: Rebecca Ferguson on ‘grittier’ story

Just in case you somehow thought that the story of Silo season 1 was not dark and intense enough, know this: Things are going to get even crazier from here on out! This is at least according to star Rebecca Ferguson, who has a lot to say on the subject in the aftermath of the season 1 finale.

First and foremost here, let’s just give you a quick refresher on what happened at the end of the finale. After all, we saw Juliette leave the Silo, survive thanks to the wool tape, and then walk towards what we notice are a series of other underground compounds. There is also a city in the background, and it is clear that at least some of what the residents were told is accurate. This is a post-apocalyptic world where people are dying. Allison and Holston do appear to be gone for good.

Speaking to Variety, Ferguson (who is also an executive producer on the show) indicated that things are only going to get more bleak and intense moving forward:

What’s so amazing is that we’ve already been greenlit for Season 2, and right now we are diving into dissecting the world of where we end Season 1. So that is a question I am literally working to unravel right now, and I am really excited about it. It is brilliantly written. The show gets darker. It doesn’t take a turn from what we know. But it becomes darker and grittier.

As someone who has not read the Hugh Howey source material, one of the things we are most excited to see potentially is an exploration into some of the other Silos that are out there. After all, it’s a fascinating idea that each one of them could have their own interesting and unique world underneath the surface, with different rules and understandings of what is out there.

