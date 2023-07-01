Silo season 2 premiere date: How filming news helps

In the wake of this week’s epic finale, we want nothing more than some Silo season 2 news sooner rather than later! There are so many questions we have about Juliette’s future outside the Silo, let alone a lot of the people who are very much still inside.

The unfortunate reality we are currently facing is that we’re going to be stuck waiting for a while to see the Apple TV+ series back. However, it could actually be returning a little bit earlier than we first expected, at least thanks to some of what we’ve heard over the past 24 hours.

We were concerned that Silo was going to be one of many shows radically impacted by the writers’ strike. In a way, it was — mostly in that there was a concentrated effort to ensure that all of the scripts were done in advance. Basically, all of season was written even before Apple TV+ renewed the series for more episodes. That means that the cast and crew can work in London and get this part of the process done. We hope that the strike will still be over soon, mostly so that revisions and/or last-minute changes can still occur. These things are all pretty important parts of the overall process not to be ignored.

Originally, we thought that we could be waiting until 2025 to see Rebecca Ferguson and the rest of the cast back. However, it now feels like a return in 2024 is very well possible. We may have to be patient still, since 2024 is a really long window and there is a lot of room for things to change. Still, we are happy to at least know that the break may be slightly less than we first thought.

In the end, we want answers — and we absolutely want them soon.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

