Silo season 1 episode 10 (finale): Rebecca Ferguson on cliffhanger

Did the Silo season 1 finale have one of the most awesome cliffhangers that we’ve ever seen? Well, there is an interesting case to be made for it!

After all, for most of the past few episodes we’ve felt as though Bernard and the mysterious creators of the Silo had concocted this huge lie to keep everyone inside. However, that is not actually the case! Are they lying about some stuff? Sure, mostly notably that there are seemingly no other Silos out there. (We suppose this is more of a lie by omission.) They also weren’t exactly putting their all into making sure someone can survive on the outside world.

Yet, there was so truth into what the residents inside the Silo were seeing, and that projection of the blue sky with the birds and green grass is the actual lie here! That is a world that does not exist, and now Juliette knows it. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is more of what the actress behind Juliette (who is also an executive producer) had to say:

I think it’s the most perfect cliffhanger ever … There couldn’t be another season break. Talk about putting all of the suspense on the top of a ridge.

Ferguson also goes on in here to describe the experience of filming that final scene, which was epic and pretty cinematic in scope.

I remember thinking we filmed it in such a funny way. We took the screen out of the helmet, so it’s just my face, and the screen is put on later to be able to get a close up and be inside the helmet. And I’m walking in one place, so I’m standing still, but pretend walking, so my head is basically just thinking, “I look so silly. I feel really, really stupid. And is this really what we wanted to see at the end of the grand finale of season 1?” [Laughs] Everything just sounds quite unsexy. I never, ever, ever look at my takes [on the monitor], but I remember running back to look at this one to see if this actually worked, and it was fine. It was good.

Strange as it may have been to film, you can’t argue with the results — or the fact that we are very much excited about what we could be seeing moving forward!

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

