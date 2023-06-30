Silo season 2 filming already underway, per Rebecca Ferguson

For everyone out there looking forward to Silo season 2 on Apple TV+, it does look like we are going to get it perhaps earlier than anyone expected!

After all, we didn’t think it would be possible that the show would be coming back before the end of 2024 and now, that suddenly seems feasible. Why is that? Well, the cast and crew are already working on new episodes in London, and they were able to get everything together story-wise prior to the start of the writers’ strike in May.

In speaking on all of this further to TVLine, here is what Rebecca Ferguson had to say on the subject:

“We’re doing it! I’m happy it was greenlit … And talking from a producer point of view now, the scripts, everything that we managed to get in place before the [WGA] strike…. People worked really hard, and the fact that they were able to do it with the means that we have was phenomenal. And it’s looking insane.”

If you already watched the season 1 finale, then you know how insane the ending to that was — Juliette did make it out of the Silo, only for the camera to zoom out and us to realize that it is actually just one of many. There are a lot of other structures out there, and there is also a city in the background. What happened to this world? Are there a lot of people in the other Silos? All of this stuff is well-worth thinking about, and we are actively excited to learn more about whatever is going to be coming up as time progresses.

Now, we just have to be prepared to wait a while. At least the fact that production is underway makes us all the more optimistic that we could see season 2 arrive next year, which is not something we were originally expecting at all.

