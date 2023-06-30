Silo season 1 episode 10 (finale): Are there multiple Silos?

We absolutely anticipated that there were a number of big twists at the core of Silo season 1 episode 10 — there had to be, right? This is the finale! With that in mind, you had to end the show in a way that really keeps people guessing.

What we saw at the end of the road tonight was a series of interesting twists when Juliette went out to clean — nothing was exactly like anyone thought. However, was Bernard also being more truthful when we at first guessed?

In one sense, it absolutely does seem as though there is some element of truth to the idea that the air is poisonous, and that would explain why Juliette did not die, even though Allison and Holston did. Remember, she had the better protection on her arms. The lie was the idea that the people who left were seeing a better world — that was all created to make them feel as though they would clean and with that, remind everyone on the inside that things were bad. It was designed to keep everyone safe.

The big twist is that this Silo really is only #18 seemingly, and there are multiple ones all around the one Juliette called home. Not only that, but there is also a city in the background. Does anyone live there? On one level, it is hard to imagine in given the way that some people must live. Yet, at the same time we do think that it’s possible that the city has some insulation of its own!

No matter what happens now, the big thing is that there’s a huge world that Juliette can now explore. She just has to figure out exactly how it is that she wants to do so.

