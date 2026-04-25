Happy’s Place season 3 premiere date hopes at NBC

Following the big season 2 finale tonight on NBC, why not go ahead and take a look at Happy’s Place season 3? Is more of the Reba McEntire comedy coming?

Well, let’s begin by noting that this is not a situation where we need to waste a lot of time discussing possibilities: A renewal was actually announced months ago! The show has managed to produce solid numbers on a Friday night, which is pretty darn hard for a comedy series to do. It managed to hold onto most of its live viewership from season 1, and that is not even counting whatever the show is currently pulling on streaming. Because of Reba’s popularity (plus nostalgia thanks to her sitcom past), we do think that there are a lot of fruitful long-term possibilities present here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some more TV reactions and reviews!

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, this does feel like a proper opportunity to better discuss when season 3 could actually air. Based on a lot of what we’ve seen in the past, the earliest that we imagine we will see the series again is October. Given that Friday nights in September are still treated like summer for a lot of people, you do not want to kick things off too early with the show. There is still a lot of time to air it from October until April! We tend to think more specifics via a fall schedule will come out in the next couple of weeks; meanwhile, a firm premiere date for Happy’s Place should be available in either June or July.

As for what the third season is going to look like, we honestly think it could just be a smart, natural evolution of what we have so far — a series that is funny but also comforting at the same exact time.

Do you want to see a Happy’s Place season 3 happen at some point down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







