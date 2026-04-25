Boston Blue season 1 episode 17 spoilers: Erin’s return…

Next week on CBS, we are going to have a great opportunity to get more into Boston Blue season 1 episode 17 — so what all can you expect?

Well, we do think that there are a good many people out there who watch the series through a certain lens of nostalgia and in the end, we understand why. Blue Bloods was on for a decade and a half and of course, the more opportunities we get to have cast members beyond Donnie Wahlberg on board, the better!

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Luckily, moving into episode 17 we know that Bridget Moynahan is going to be making her second appearance on Boston Blue as Erin Reagan. The exact reasoning for her arrival this time could be tied to a case, but we imagine that there are also going to be some opportunities to get an update on the entire family as well.

If you want to know more, go ahead and check out the official synopsis below:

“L’dor Vador” – When a captured serial killer hints at the whereabouts of a missing child, Danny teams up with a familiar ally in a tense race against time. Meanwhile, health scares and long‑kept family secrets surface, forcing members of the team to confront personal truths, on the CBS Original series BOSTON BLUE, Friday, May 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Given that there are only a few episodes remaining in the season after this one we do of course wonder if there is going to be at least some sort of momentum established for the finale. Sure, this show is a procedural, but is that too much to ask for here?

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Boston Blue now, including other talk about the future

What do you most want to see moving into Boston Blue season 1 episode 17 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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