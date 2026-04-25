Virgin River season 8 premiere date hopes as filming starts

If you are excited to get into Virgin River season 8 over at Netflix down the road, let’s just say here is another reason to be.

In a new post on Instagram, star Alexandra Breckenridge confirmed that filming is now underway with a rather delightful photo of herself alongside Martin Henderson. We imagine that the two will share plenty of scenes together over the next several months, especially as they face a wide array of pretty unique challenges. Obviously, the community will be in some upheaval following the Brie – Brady cliffhanger, and then you have questions about the future of Mel and Jack’s family amidst the ever-changing passage of time. We tend to think that this is a season that will have a mixture of romantic and dramatic material — in other words, what we have come to love over the years.

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So now that the cameras are rolling, is there more that we can say regarding a Virgin River season 8 premiere date? Absolutely, with the first thing being the rather simple fact that realistically, we could see it come back either in the winter or early spring of next year. These episodes should really be ready for either window and because of that, it could just come down to what makes the most sense for the powers-that-be over at Netflix.

One other thing to remember

As of right now, there is no indicator that season 8 is going to be the final one. This is a show that is pretty cost-effective for Netflix and because it is largely about a town, you can realistically create a story where people come and go and have it turn out okay.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on Virgin River

What are you most eager to see moving into Virgin River season 8 when it does arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates in the near future.

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