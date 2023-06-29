Silo season 2 premiere date hopes over at Apple TV+

Following the big finale at Apple TV+ this week, there is nothing we want more than a Silo season 2 premiere date. With that, when could it be? What do we have to look forward to? Well, as you would imagine, there are a handful of different things to dive into here.

First and foremost, let’s start off here by reminding you that 100% there is going to be another season of the show. The streaming service has already announced that news, so you don’t have to worry about that. Here is where the problem comes into play: It is not going to be a quick turnaround to see the next batch of episodes arrive.

First and foremost, let’s remind you here that the writers’ strike remains ongoing almost two months in and at present, there is no clear evidence as to when it is going to end. In a perfect world, we would love to see it back at some point in 2024, but that feels unlikely unless we’re talking about the very end of next year. That still could be difficult to pull off!

For now, our sentiment is that there is probably not going to be more episodes of the show until we get around to 2025, mostly because that’s the most realistic with the time it takes to film and put the show through post-production.

Will there also be a season 3?

We would not anticipate a lot of news on it for a rather long time, but we are pretty optimistic at the moment. Silo has managed to become one of the most-popular shows in the entire Apple TV+ catalogue in just a matter of a couple of months. Next to Ted Lasso, it has easily been their most-popular show this spring.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

