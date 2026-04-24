Survivor 50 episode 10 spoilers: The auction returns!

As we get prepared to see Survivor 50 episode 10 on CBS next week, we know that a lot has been made about the appearance from Mr. Beast. For most longtime fans, it is a point of contention — we all want to watch the game play out, and not have so many random celebrities be involved in one form or another. (Sure, it got Christian to appear on The Tonight Show, but even still.)

For the sake of this piece, though, what we want to focus on is how Mr. Beast actually impacts the game. He will be present for the auction, which is back and could have some sort of game consequence. After all, every single time that a celebrity has been involved on the show, something has been tied to it.

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To learn a little bit more about what is ahead, be sure to check out the Survivor 50 episode 10 synopsis below:

“A Side Dish of Chaos – One castaway comes clean to the tribe about a previously deceptive move. The crowd favorite SURVIVOR auction returns, with an extra special season 50 spin. Chaos ensues when social media icon MrBeast arrives on the scene, on SURVIVOR 50, Wednesday, April 29 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Is this “deceptive move” going to be Devens admitting to what he did when it comes to the fake idol? That is possible but if that is the case, we seriously question the thought process there. After all, people already distrust him, and keeping that secret could propel him for a little bit longer.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor 50 right now

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Survivor 50 episode 10 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

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