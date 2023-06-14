Silo renewed for season 2 by Apple TV+ — learn more

While a Silo season 2 renewal at Apple TV+ has long felt like a foregone conclusion, isn’t it nice that the news is official?

This morning, the streaming service officially confirmed that they are bringing the dystopian drama back for another batch of episodes. This makes a lot of sense given the Hugh Howey source material extends far beyond one book, and there is potential for so much more within this world.

First and foremost, here is some of what showrunner Graham Yost had to say on the subject in a statement:

“We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey’s novels to life … Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the Silo.”

Meanwhile, Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, added the following:

“It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic Silo quickly become Apple’s No. 1 drama series. As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in Season 2.”

Honestly, the only real surprise we had related to this show was that the renewal was not announced sooner, especially since it was clear for a good while that this was going to be a huge hit. This show has already developed a huge audience and from here on out, we’re just excited to see where things are going to go.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

