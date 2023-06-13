Silo season 1 episode 8: Is Paul Billings an x-factor?

As many of you out there may know at this point, we are just a handful of days from seeing Silo season 1 episode 8 on the air. So what are we going to expect throughout it?

Well, we’ve made it clear already that moving into this, the person we are the most concerned about is Juliette — and it is pretty easy to figure out why. She has uncovered some truths that clearly, Sims and some other people will not be happy about. She needs to find a way to stay alive and continue to have leverage, but doing this is not going to be the easiest thing in the world to pull off.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

With all of this in mind, let’s take a moment and look in the direction of Paul Billings, shall we? We do tend to think that he could be one of the more important characters in this world as we move forward. Think of it this way: We’ve clearly seen him already in a delicate spot, right in the middle of all the action. It has been clear for a while that he wants to survive in a difficult world but now, he may have to do an even bolder thing and pick and real side.

So where will he land? Where should he land? Let’s hope that this episode gives us an answer, but Juliette is probably going to need his trust if she is to accomplish anything. She needs some sort of cover from Sims and some other people who are hunting her now. It would be one thing to make a Sheriff disappear; it is another to do that to both her and a deputy. At a certain point, isn’t the whole Silo going to freak out if too many people all vanish at the same time?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Silo right now

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 1 episode 8?

How much influence do you think that Billings is going to have at the end of the day? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







