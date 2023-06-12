Silo season 1 episode 8: Does Juliette have any leverage?

We don’t think that it will come as much of a shock, but moving into Silo season 1 episode 8, we are going to see Juliette face a dilemma.

So how can we map a little bit of this out? Not all of it is actually all that complicated. Basically, Rebecca Ferguson’s character is in a situation here where she has to figure out how to unlock more answers about the Flamekeepers and the past. After all, it is the only way that she can learn the truth about the outside. However, her big issue is that she’s now being hunted, and what can you really do about this? Does Juliette have any leverage?

At this point, we would almost argue that the big challenge for this character is really one of distance. Think about it like this: She needs to be far enough from a lot of these characters that they cannot find a way to hurt her. From there, she may be able to say that she’ll promise to keep her information to herself if they leave her alone. Will that really work? We’re not sure that the Silo is going to want to take their chances, especially after they seemingly made a pretty misguided decision when it comes to keeping Gloria alive.

We’d want to say that we’re fairly confident that Juliette is going to stick around and that Sims wouldn’t be able to hunt her down and kill her, but why would you be confident in anything with this world at the moment? Herein lies your reminder that this is a show that has already proven that it has almost no problem killing off major players. They’ve done it already, and they almost certainly will do so again.

What do you think we’re going to see Juliette do moving into Silo season 1 episode 8?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

