American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: A May 2026 update

Is there a chance we will hear more about American Horror Story season 13 between now and the end of the month? Given that filming is underway on the latest chapter of the anthology, we are at least at a point where it feels okay to get excited.

Now as for how excited, let’s just say that a little bit of patience may still be needed. We are still in the early days of production, but some of the teases from executive producer Ryan Murphy have been juicy and then some. We know now that the season is going to feature at least some characters from season 3 Coven, though it does feel too early to say if this is a full-on sequel or not.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

So as for when a firm premiere date could be announced, it does feel reasonable to say we will be waiting a little while still. As for how long, our general sentiment is that the show itself will likely be out in September or October, meaning a reveal could come shortly before that. The earlier we get it, the better we think it will be for the show as a whole.

The other question we know so many are curious about is whether or not this could be the final season and realistically, there’s a chance we may not hear anything at all on this in the relatively near future. Because this is a show that can be rebooted at just about any given moment, it creates a possibility that we could be waiting a rather long time for additional insight. We’re just happy that season 13 is coming, given that it has been a rather long wait.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on American Horror Story right now, including other filming chatter

What are you most eager to see heading into American Horror Story season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







