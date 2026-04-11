American Horror Story season 13: Emma Roberts back as Madison

Based on a lot of the news that has been out there as of late, we certainly recognize that a lot of people may have wanted Emma Roberts to play Madison Montgomery again. How can you not? She is an icon of the American Horror Story world, and Roberts herself has appeared on countless seasons since making her debut.

Now, we are very-much happy to say that Roberts is officially back as this character — and that she is saying a rather iconic line to go along with it.

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If you head over to the official Ryan Murphy Productions Instagram page, you can see a video of Roberts saying the rather famous “surprise b—h, I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me” line from all the way back in Coven. Is this exciting? Sure, but we are still suspicious of the idea that this season is just a full-on sequel of season 3. There are still so many details out there that remain unknown and until a good bit of those come to light, we do have to sit back and wonder if Murphy and company have more tricks up their sleeve.

In general, let’s just hope that there are some more exciting announcements coming — we know that many other familiar faces will be back for season 13, including the likes of Angela Bassett and Kathy Bates. Meanwhile, you also have Ariana Grande coming on board the franchise for the first time — she was in the past a part of another big Murphy show in Scream Queens.

Related – See some more news related to American Horror Story season 13 with Sarah Paulson front and center

What are you most eager to see moving into American Horror Story season 13?

Are you glad we’ll be seeing Madison again? Do you think this is going to be a full-on sequel to Coven? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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