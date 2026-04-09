American Horror Story season 13 spoilers: Is it a Coven sequel?

Is there a chance that American Horror Story season 13 is going to continue the stories that we have seen already in Coven and Apocalypse? Let’s just say that there is a huge chance of that, thanks to some of the latest from executive producer Ryan Murphy.

In a new post on Instagram, Murphy’s production house shared an image of Sarah Paulson, along with a caption that clearly noted that they are bringing a big chunk of that story back:

The Return of [Sarah Paulson] as Cordelia Goode. The Supreme Rises. And yes we have rebuilt the entire Robichaux Academy. Coming this September.

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So does all this mean that we are officially going to be seeing Coven favorites all season long? It feels easy to say that but at the same time, this is such an insane franchise that can do almost anything. We would not be shocked if there are several seasons mixed in here in one way or another.

One thing that we are certainly conscious of at this point is pretty simple: This could be the final season of American Horror Story. FX has not revealed anything further. If this is going to be the end, it obviously makes a great deal of sense for the show to go out in the biggest way possible. This would also further justify them deciding to bring back a number of other cast members from the past, whether it be Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, or some others from the past. We also know that there is at least one newcomer aboard in Ariana Grande, who worked with Murphy previously on Scream Queens. Details on her role are still unclear.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on American Horror Story now, including a season 13 premiere date

What are you most eager to see moving into American Horror Story season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some further updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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