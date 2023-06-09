Silo season 1 episode 8: Who is Hanna? About Juliette’s mother

As we prepare ourselves to see Silo season 1 episode 8 on Apple TV+ next week, there is clearly a lot to learn about Hanna. Well, who is she, and why does she matter so much? Why not go ahead and dive into a few of those things right now?

First and foremost, let’s begin with the obvious: Who exactly is Hanna? What does she bring to the table? Well, she is Juliette’s late mother and so far, the details that we’ve received about her have been reasonably scarce. However, we did find out a few new things during Juliette’s conversation with Gloria in episode 7.

What is the most important thing right now? Well, before her death, Hanna was someone who was almost adjacent to the Flamekeepers, the people who were keeping the relics and the mementos of the past still alive. They were the ones intent on remembering the world before. In some ways, Hanna was linked to all of this — perhaps even in some ways that Gloria did not know. This makes the relationship between Hanna and Juliette’s father all the more interesting, given that he seems to have harsher ties to the opposite regime in the Silo. He follows orders, no matter the moral implications of them.

Given the fact that episode 8 is titled “Hanna,” you can be assured that this is where a lot of her backstory is going to be revealed on an even deeper level. The synopsis suggests that some new information is going to cause her to view the past of her family differently and with that, we do tend to think that we are going to see her take a close look at everything that has happened over the course of her life.

Is there a way that learning about the past will change her future? We have to wait and see, but you can’t rule anything out.

