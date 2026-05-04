Shrinking season 4 premiere date: A May 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about Shrinking season 4 between now and the end of the month? For now, it is certainly something to wonder. The third season wrapped in a way that felt like we had closure and yet, there are still some open threads. Will Jimmy and Sofi stay together? Can Jason Segel’s character repair things with his dad? Will Paul adapt to life on the East Coast?

Ultimately, we are glad that executive producer Bill Lawrence and the whole team are eager to come back for more, even if there is a time jump or a few other wrinkles introduced to the story. What matters the most, at least for now, is that the whole cast will be coming back in some capacity.

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Unfortunately, this is where a lot of the new information stops, and it could be that way for a while. Given that there are no production dates as of yet for Shrinking season 4 it feels unrealistic to state that there would be any sort of premiere-date information as of yet. Our hope remains that we will have a chance to see the series back at some point next year, but it could be summer / fall realistically. Apple TV historically is great about giving their creative teams time to cultivate stories. Yet, at the same time, we also think people involved with the show would like to be back soon enough to keep things steady.

In the interim, there are more Lawrence-produced shows to look forward to! Not only is there a new chapter of Ted Lasso coming in August, but we also tend to expect that Bad Monkey is going to be back before the end of the year.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now on Shrinking season 4 and what the future could hold

What are you most eager to see moving into Shrinking season 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back — there are some more updates ahead that we do not want you to miss.

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