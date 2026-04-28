Shrinking season 4 spoilers: How much of a time jump will we get?

As many of you may have already heard, a Shrinking season 4 is absolutely going to be coming to Apple TV at some point down the road. With that being said, a few things are going to be different when we actually have a chance to see it.

So where do we start here? Well, first and foremost, we do think a reset has to be in order based on the way the third season ended, which easily could have been the show’s final one. Alice went to college, Paul moved to the East Coast, and Jimmy seems ready to try to move forward … so just where are things going to go?

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Well, speaking per Deadline while at a recent Contenders panel for the show, here is some of what executive producer Neil Goldman had to say in regards to a time jump:

“[It could be set] a couple years later … [‘Shrinking’ creator] Bill [Lawrence] has spoken about a little time jump…just to reset things and pick up from. So there’s a little bit of re-piloting involved, but I think in a way that we’ll inject some new energy into the show and people will be really interested in what has happened in between.”

We know that the bulk of the main cast, including Harrison Ford, will be back for more of the show. The question is what that will look like. Is there a world where Alice transfers schools to the West Coast, Paul decides to come back to California, and maybe his daughter Meg comes along with him? That’s one possibility. We tend to think that the show could be bicoastal for at least an episode or two, but it is rather hard to tell a full story that way.

Related – Be sure to get more news now on Shrinking, including some more premiere date discussion right now

How big of a time jump do you want for Shrinking season 4 when it airs?

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