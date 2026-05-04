Will Trent season 5: Is Ulster gone for good?

Have we seen the last of James Ulster within the world of Will Trent? Well, at this point, it feels fair to say that we have seen this character (and story) play out in a number of forms.

Yet, at this point, the man is gone. The same goes for Adelaide, who had an explosive arc of her own. On paper, you can argue that if the show keeps going back to the same well, it will make both the storytelling (and Will himself) unable to move. This was a particularly great story from start to finish, but has it run its course?

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Well, it seems like that is possible. Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Daniel Thomsen had the following to say about plans for the future:

“It’s a tough thing to answer … I’ve said before that Ulster is one of those characters that, we’ll have an idea for him, and then when we see [him in action], we want more of it because it’s just so fun. But I definitely think that as we were ending the story this season, we all kind of had the feeling that we were turning the page.

“It’s not to say that we won’t find a scenario in which there’s a fresh way that Ulster could reappear on Will’s shoulder and bring something to the story that is unexpected … If we could find something like that, I would always love to bring Ulster back — but it did, to us, feel like Adelaide’s death and recovering Antonio, and the closure that Will got emotionally from all of that, felt like it added up to him making some progress, and that he wouldn’t necessarily be haunted as acutely as he has been.”

Ultimately, one of the best things a TV show can do is turn the page, even if it is difficult. Ulster could be valuable still in a small dose, but Will deserves a chance to move forward. Happiness is always going to be tough for a guy like him, but we are still holding out hope.

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Do you think that Will Trent season 5 should introduce some sort of new Big Bad?

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